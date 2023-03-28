Russian man gets two years in prison after daughter’s anti-war drawing, but escapes house arrest

In Russia, a 54-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison in a striking case. Russian Alexei Moskalyov got into trouble after his daughter made an anti-war drawing at school about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In April 2022, Moskalyov’s 13-year-old daughter drew a sky full of Russian missiles, with a Ukrainian mother and her child below. The drawing also featured a Ukrainian flag and the texts “glory to Ukraine” and “no to war.” When the school management saw the drawing, they called the police. This brought the girl’s father into the picture: he had also been critical of Russia and the war in Ukraine on social media. He called Russia a “terrorist regime”.

Shortly after the critical comments were discovered, Moskalyov was already fined. Authorities then searched his apartment, and this month launched criminal proceedings against the man. Moskalyov was placed under house arrest and separated from his daughter, who was taken to a home.

The man was sentenced to two years in a Russian prison camp on Tuesday for “discrediting the Russian army,” according to the AP news agency. But at the sentencing it turned out that Moskalyov had escaped his house arrest unnoticed, probably in the night from Monday to Tuesday. He was not present in court during the verdict. The electronic band that authorities had put on him to monitor his location had been removed from the man. It is not known where the man is now.

Internationally, but also within Russia, there is criticism of the way in which the man was treated. Olga Podolskaya, a politician from the same town as Moskalyov, called the decision to remove his daughter from home “politically motivated”. Moskalyov’s lawyer calls the criminal case a way to bully the family.