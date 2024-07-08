In Altai Krai, investigators have opened a case into an attack on a paramedic

In the Altai region, investigators have opened a criminal case against a local resident who drank alcohol and attacked an ambulance paramedic. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Department (SK) of Russia.

The case was opened under Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Hooliganism”). Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin ordered a report on the progress of the investigation.

Earlier, information appeared on social networks that a man in a state of alcohol intoxication attacked and beat up a paramedic who arrived at the call. He also broke the windows of the ambulance.

On June 11, law enforcement officers opened fire to detain a St. Petersburg resident who attacked an ambulance paramedic with a screwdriver.