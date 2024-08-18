In the city of Sysert, a Renault Duster driver drove over a flock of pigeons several times

In the city of Sysert in the Sverdlovsk region, a driver drove his car several times over a flock of pigeons and was caught on video. This was reported by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Sverdlovsk region in Telegram.

It was noted that the incident occurred on August 17 at about 10:00 Moscow time. The driver of a Renault Duster drove over a flock of pigeons several times, which a woman was feeding at the time. She reported the incident to the police.

The driver’s actions injured many birds. It is reported that the police are establishing the identity of the driver. An investigation is underway into the incident.

It is noted that the violator may face criminal liability. In addition, according to the regional traffic police, information about the incident will be transferred to the Department for the Protection, Control and Regulation of the Use of Wildlife of the Sverdlovsk Region. As a penalty, the violator may be fined 600 rubles for each injured pigeon.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian teenager was accused of shooting at pigeons. It was noted that in Omsk, a minor fired a pistol at a bird and wounded it.