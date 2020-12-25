Russian traveler Dmitry Pelevin single-handedly crossed the Pacific Ocean on a yacht to meet with his family. He was in a hurry to see his wife and son for Christmas, writes the Daily Mail.

According to the tabloid, during the pandemic, the Russian was stuck in France, and his family was in New Zealand. Since the man’s flight was canceled due to the suspension of flights between the countries, the traveler had to look for another way to get to loved ones.

Then Pelevin bought a yacht and sailed from the Caribbean island of Martinique to Panama, from where he safely passed through the Panama Canal and went out into the ocean. In order to reach Gulf Harbor in New Zealand, he had to travel seven thousand miles.

The tourist noted that he wanted to sail to his son in October in order to have time to congratulate him on his birthday, but difficulties arose along the way. “Immediately after leaving Panama, my engine broke down and I got to Tahiti with little or no it. Then the main sail came off, and had to sail with only one. And then the cyclone season began, and I got stuck between the two, ”he told reporters.

Pelevin added that he has been sailing for ten years, but before that he had never sailed alone – that was his dream. “Now I’m telling my son about my adventure, and then we’ll go to the beach. We are making plans for the holidays, we are doing well, ”said the traveler.

Earlier it was reported that the coronavirus forced a man to swim across the ocean to meet his father. The Argentinian went on a solo three-month voyage after all international flights were canceled due to the pandemic.