Man fined in Tomsk region for chasing cat in car

In the Tomsk region, a man tracked down a cat that had defecated on his property, chased it in a car and paid the price by ending up in police custody. This was reported on website regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As it became known, residents of the village of Dzerzhinskoye contacted law enforcement officers and said that a car drove up to the house on Sovkhoznaya Street and fired in the direction of the cat. This moment was captured on a surveillance camera.

The footage shows a man driving a car that pulled up to a residential building shouting, “Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” Then a young boy looks out from the back seat and points what looks like a gun, after which a bang is heard.

The local police officer identified the car owner. The man told the police that while driving down the street, he noticed a cat that looked like the animal going to the toilet on his property. “I wanted to throw a stone, so I told the child to shoot – to scare the cat,” he explained.

The gun turned out to be a toy and was loaded with caps. As the police emphasized, the animal was not harmed. However, the man was fined three thousand rubles for violating the rules for transporting children.

