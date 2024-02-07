The FSB detained a Ukrainian supporter in Volgograd for inciting violence

In Volgograd, FSB officers detained a local resident who supported Ukraine for calling for violence against Russians. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the regional department of the department.

A 34-year-old man distributed extremist materials on the Internet. He published statements in support of Ukraine’s actions and called for violence against his compatriots.

A criminal case has been opened against him under Article 280 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Public calls for extremist activities”).

On January 30, it was reported that in the Rostov region a court sentenced pensioner Evgenia Mayboroda (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists) to 5.5 years in prison for fakes about the Russian army and calls for extremism. The case was brought against her due to reposts discrediting the army on social networks.