A St. Petersburg resident bit a police officer who tried to take his pills

A 29-year-old St. Petersburg resident bit a police officer who tried to take his pills during a search. This was reported by the Fontanka publication in its Telegram-channel.

The incident took place in the Kalininsky District. Law enforcement officers detained the man for using drugs or psychotropic substances without a doctor’s prescription. During the search, the police found unknown pills on the St. Petersburg resident.

During the paperwork, the detainee attempted to swallow the confiscated substance, and after the police officer intervened, he bit it. The law enforcement officer called an ambulance.

Earlier, at Sheremetyevo, a drunk 29-year-old passenger bit a police officer during an arrest. The man was flying from Irkutsk to Moscow. During the flight, he began to behave inappropriately, so the pilots called the police. Upon arrival, a patrol was waiting for the troublemaker. During the arrest, he bit an Interior Ministry officer.