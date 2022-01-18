In Moscow, the son beat his own mother, after which he left her to die in his apartment, in which there was a hungry dog, informs REN TV.

Her body was found on January 15 in a house on the 4th Voikovsky passage. There were dog bites on the woman’s face. Law enforcement officers who were at the scene managed to establish that the Muscovite died two days ago.

Forensic experts found out that the victim had many injuries received during the beating. The next day, the police detained the son of the murdered Russian woman. He confessed to the crime, saying that he first beat her, and then began to choke her, eventually leaving his mother to die.

Previously, a 34-year-old resident of Pavlovsky Posad, who had killed her ten-month-old daughter, explained the reason for her act. During interrogation, she gave shocking testimony. The woman stated that the child greatly annoyed her with his crying. As a result, she was tired of listening to her daughter’s cries and, in a fit of rage, strangled her, after which she tried to hide the traces of the crime.