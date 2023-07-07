The Ministry of Internal Affairs is looking for a Russian who attacked police with knives

In the Kemerovo region, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are investigating the circumstances of the attack by a Russian on policemen. This is reported Telegram-channel Mash Siberia.

According to the publication, the incident happened in the city of Kiselevsk. A man armed with two knives came to the police station and attacked law enforcement officers. During the attack, two police officers were wounded in the shoulders. Injuries were not serious, the victims received medical attention.

After the attack, the unidentified man fled with knives. The police are looking for him.

Earlier, in the Republic of Tyva, the police had to fire five bullets at a Russian who attacked them with a knife.