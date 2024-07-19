E1.ru: Yekaterinburg resident abused his brother’s girlfriend who lived with him in the apartment

A resident of Yekaterinburg abused his younger brother’s girlfriend, who lives with them in the same apartment. About this became known portal E1.ru.

As the publication found out, the Russian victim hid everything from her lover; she wrote a statement about the crime only a month later.

According to the girl, the 30-year-old Yekaterinburg resident began to show her unambiguous signs of attention when her boyfriend was at work. The latter works as a security guard.

A 26-year-old resident of the Urals noted that the abuse in various forms by her lover’s relative continued for about a month and a half.

In turn, the man’s relatives questioned this information. “What’s strange about this story is that the girl didn’t tell the guy about it first, so that he could have a man-to-man talk with his brother. I don’t rule out that the housing issue is to blame,” one of the sources shared.

The Sverdlovsk department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has not yet provided any comments on the situation.

