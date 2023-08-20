Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/20/2023 – 6:29 am

Russian space agency lost control of Luna-25, which entered an unpredictable orbit and crashed into the moon’s surface. This week, India will also try to land its probe on Earth’s satellite. Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years failed after its Luna-25 probe spun out of control and crashed into the Moon.

Roskosmos, the Russian state space agency, said it lost contact with the spacecraft after the probe was placed into pre-landing orbit on Saturday (19/08).

“The apparatus entered an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon,” Roskosmos said in a statement.

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be carried out with the specified parameters,” the agency said.

The mission’s failure underscores Russia’s decline in space power since its Cold War glory days, when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to Earth orbit – Sputnik 1 in 1957 – and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became became the first man to travel into space in 1961.

Russia has not attempted a lunar mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev commanded the Kremlin.

The plan was for Luna-25 to perform a soft landing at the moon’s south pole on Monday, according to Russian space officials.

The lunar south pole is of special interest to scientists, who believe that permanently shadowed polar craters may contain water. The water

frozen in rocks could be turned by future explorers into air and rocket fuel.

Russia is up against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land at the moon’s south pole this week, and, more broadly, against China and the United States, which have more advanced lunar ambitions.

bl (Reuters)