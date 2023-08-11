Russia successfully launched the Luna 25 mission on Thursday night. Destination: The Boguslavski crater near the south pole of the moon. On August 21, the four legs of ‘Loena-Glob’ should touch the lunar surface.

The lunar lander must conduct research for a year into the composition of the lunar dust on which it stands. A main goal is the search for water. The fact that there is frozen water on the moon has been known since 2008, but Luna 25 must now take a closer look. The results could help with plans for a permanent lunar colony, which might want to extract water from the lunar dust.

A relatively large amount of water ice is expected to be found on the poles of the moon. Relatively, because the moon is still a hundred times drier than the Sahara desert on Earth. According to the American space agency NASA, a ton of moon dust contains less than half a liter of water.

Space race

The name of the Luna 25 mission seems to indicate that the Russian lunar program is back. With the name of the mission, space organization Roscosmos makes it clear that it is a successor to the 24 previous Lunas – the last in 1976 under the Soviet space program.

Space was a stage of prestige during the Cold War, but Russia has fared less well on that stage in recent years. For years, the Russian Soyuz rocket was the only way to take astronauts to and from the ISS space station, but Elon Musk’s SpaceX has now partly taken over that role. When it comes to space research, Russia has been overshadowed by the US, Europe and China.

Since Luna 24, dozens of spacecraft from other countries have headed for the moon, in many cases only flying past or around it. The last landing attempt was a Japanese one in April this year, but it failed and ended with a lunar surface impact because it ran out of fuel too early. The Indian space program’s more recent Chandrayaan-3 is currently in lunar orbit, preparing to land at about the same time as its Russian sibling.