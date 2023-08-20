The first Russian attempt to land on the moon in nearly 50 years has failed. The unmanned Luna-25 has crashed on the moon, the Russian space agency Roskosmos reported on Sunday according to Russian news agencies. Just before the crash, the lunar lander had entered an “uncontrolled orbit around the moon”. On Saturday all communication suddenly stopped. What exactly went wrong is yet to be investigated.

Last week Luna-25 was successfully launched. The plane entered lunar orbit on Wednesday. The trip’s intended final destination was the Boguslawski crater at the moon’s south pole. Geopolitical powers are investing a lot of money to explore it, because ice and rare resources are likely to be found there. This can be used to provide a future lunar base with drinking water, but also to make rocket fuel. That in turn saves very expensive raw material transport from earth.

The failed Luna-25 mission is a major disappointment for Russia, which is no longer the great space player it was during the Cold War. In 1966, the Soviet Union was the first to achieve a soft moon landing. Five years earlier, with Yuri Gagarin, it also brought the first human into space. Russia has not attempted a moon landing since 1976. Next week — if all goes well — an Indian lunar lander will land at the South Pole.