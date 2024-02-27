Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian armed forces report a milestone in Russia's losses in the war. Conclusions can be drawn about the HIMARS.

Kherson – The latest video on the military strength of the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in the Ukraine war comes, according to unconfirmed information, from the “temporarily occupied region” of Kherson, as Ukrainians like to describe it.

Ukraine War: HIMARS multiple rocket launchers are superior to Russian artillery

So from that area east of the huge Dnipro River, while Ukrainian marines there are supposed to receive CB 90 combat boats for their small bridgehead near Krynky. The video, which is making the rounds on Dozens of them were reportedly killed.

Apparently on a training ground for Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin's invading army. The information cannot be independently verified. Nevertheless, the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, as it is called, has proven itself to be a superior long-range artillery system in Ukraine.

Powerful and precise: A HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, as used in Ukraine. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Russian losses in Ukraine: Has Moscow already lost 1,000 rocket launchers?

According to a report, this is suggested by a comparison with Russia's losses. Because: Like the American news magazine Newsweek writes, the General Staff in Kiev reported on February 26th the alleged destruction of the 1,000th Russian rocket launcher since the start of the attack, which violated international law, on February 24th, 2022.

Putin's forces, on the other hand, have not yet managed to successfully shoot down a Western-supplied MLRS system, which reflects the tactical and political value of the weapons for Ukraine as well as the range and mobility of the platforms, writes Newsweek in an analysis of the fighting between Donbass, Zaporizhia and Kherson. Loud US Department of State website By the end of December 2023, the Americans had delivered a total of 39 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to the treacherously invaded country.

Weapons for Ukraine: USA delivered 39 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to Kiev

It is said that the weapon inflicted devastating losses on the Russian attackers. Last fall, the Americans apparently also delivered the massive M39 rocket, which, fired from the HIMARS, can shoot up to 1,000 projectiles of cluster munitions when it detonates. The M142, the US military's type designation for the artillery system, is considered very flexible in use due to its wheel drive and a top speed of up to 94 km/h.

Simplified: This makes it easy to shoot quickly and immediately hide from counterfire. The HIMARS missiles are also expected to have a range of up to 80 kilometers. The precision-guided surface-to-surface missiles from the Guided MLRS series have GPS and INS positioning as well as steering mechanisms and are therefore capable of maneuvering and correcting during flight. This makes it a highly precise weapon.

Ukraine war: Russia relies on old BM-21 “Grad” multiple rocket launcher

For comparison: The Russians, on the other hand, rely mainly on the mass-produced BM-21 “Grad” multiple rocket launcher system, which dates back to Soviet times. The “Grad” (in German: hail) has 40 launcher tubes from which narrow rockets with fragmentation warheads and a range of around 20 kilometers are fired. The bombardment works according to a kind of “snowball system”; as many of the unguided (and imprecise) rockets as possible are fired. Hoping that at least one of them will hit a target within a larger radius.

The Ukrainian army also occasionally relies on the “Grad” rocket launchers, while after the Russian invasion it also received five MARS II multiple rocket launchers from Germany, which are technically largely identical to the American HIMARS. So far, nothing has been reported that any of the German MLRS systems were damaged or even destroyed. (pm)