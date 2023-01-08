Home page politics

From: Karolin Schäfer, Nadja Austel, Nail Akkoyun, and Andreas Apetz

Ukraine continues to inflict heavy losses on Russia. The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is still heavily contested. The news ticker.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Hundreds of Russian conscripts have died

Hundreds of Russian conscripts have died general staff: in the Ukraine war more than 110,000 Russian soldiers have been killed

in the Ukraine war more than 110,000 Russian soldiers have been killed Editor’s note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Sunday, January 8th, 6 a.m.: As the Institute for War Studies reports, Russian troops are still a long way from encircling Bakhmut. The Russian offensive in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, does not indicate an imminent encirclement of Bakhmut due to high losses – contrary to the claims of Russian propagandists that Russia has taken Soledar. That is the assessment of the Institute for War Studies.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: “Deep retreat” no longer possible for Russia

+++ 9.20 p.m.: Thanks to the measures taken by the Ukrainian defense forces, the Russian attackers on the Tavria front can no longer retreat far behind the front lines. The Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported: In this area “there is no longer the concept of a ‘deep retreat’ for the enemy.”

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion (M-1975) howitzer gun at Russian positions. (Archive photo) © Libkos/dpa

Successful counter-offensives were also carried out on the Kharkiv and Kherson fronts thanks to a “skillful combination of fire and manoeuvre”. The Ukrainian military now controls the defensive actions of the Russian occupying forces.

Russian losses in the Ukraine War: 18 Wagner mercenaries killed in Bachmut attack

+++ 7.40 p.m.: A report of Ukrainska Pravda According to reports, the Russian forces lost 18 Wagner mercenaries in an attempted attack during the “Christmas lull” near Bakhmut, and more than 20 Russian attackers were also wounded. The news portal refers to information from the Ukrainian border guard service at the front.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: “bloody battles” near Bakhmut

+++ 4.15 p.m.: Despite the “Christmas lull”, fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian news portal Pravda there would currently be a heavy clash around the devastated town of Soledar in the Donetsk region, not far from the hard-fought town of Bakhmut.

The portal refers to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the eastern positioned troops of Ukraine. “Fierce, bloody fighting is taking place there,” the spokesman is quoted as saying. On this front alone there have been more than 75 Russian attacks and ten battles since Saturday morning.

Russian media reported a military advance into the area around the city of Soledar in the Donetsk region. Cherevatyi pointed out that despite fierce fighting, the attackers were repulsed and the area is not under Russian control. Everything is being done to hold tactical positions and harm the enemy, said the press secretary of the Ukrainian troops.

Losses to Russia: Commander killed – Ukraine prevents advance in the east

+++ 2.40 p.m.: Snipers from Ukraine’s State Border Guard stopped the advance of a Russian unit that wanted to attack a stronghold of Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. This is reported by the Ukrainian border guard service at its home page. There it says: “A sniper group from the border guards stopped the advance of the enemy infantry […]. The occupier’s rifle unit advanced to attack a stronghold of the Ukrainian defenders.”

While observing the Russian enemy, the commander of the unit is said to have been spotted and eliminated with well-aimed shots. After the commander was shot down, the military unit retreated. Another machine gunner was also killed.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia fears the loss of “key city”

+++ 12.00 p.m.: Even in the midst of Russia’s announced 36-hour ceasefire, hostilities in the Ukraine war are not taking a break. Particularly heavy battles are fought in the Donetsk region. According to the British Ministry of Defense report, Russian commanders are likely to feel threatened by the Ukrainian counter-offensive around Kreminna, considering the embattled city “key to a future push to occupy the rest of Donetsk Oblast”.

Heavy fighting is raging south of Kreminna around the largely destroyed town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. For months, Russia has been massing its troops and equipment to capture the city. Fierce fighting is raging in eastern and southern Ukraine, with Russian attacks on residential areas continuing to cause numerous civilian casualties.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses 500 soldiers in one day

+++ 8.40 a.m.: In its report on Saturday (January 7), the Ukrainian general staff published the latest figures on the Ukraine war. Within a day, the Russian army lost almost 500 soldiers, several artillery systems, two tanks and anti-aircraft systems, and some vehicles.

Soldiers: 110,740 (+490)

110,740 (+490) planes: 285

285 Helicopter: 272

272 Tank: 3066 (+2)

3066 (+2) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6125 (+1)

6125 (+1) Artillery Systems: 2062 (+3)

2062 (+3) Air defense systems: 217 (+2)

217 (+2) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 431 (+0)

431 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4798 (+1)

4798 (+1) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1844 (+0)

1844 (+0) (Source: Ukrainian General Staff report of January 7)

Losses in the Ukraine War: Explosions in Russian-occupied areas

Update from Saturday, January 7th, 7:15 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff reports that the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near 14 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. That reported The Kyiv Independent.

Over the past day, Russia has launched one rocket attack and 20 multiple-missile attacks, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Explosions in Russian-occupied areas

+++ 10.45 p.m.: Explosions occurred in several Russian-held regions on Friday. A loud explosion was heard near the train station in Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov, the city’s mayor, told the short message service Telegram.

In the Russian-occupied Mariupol, there is also said to have been an explosion noise. According to the adviser to the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city, air defenses have been activated. Increased flight activity was reported in the region – also in the direction of Zaporizhia.

Losses in the Ukraine war: up to a hundred Russian soldiers out of action

+++ 8:08 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, dozens of soldiers were injured in an attack by Ukrainian forces on a base of Russian troops the day before. The base in question is located in a village in the Cherson Oblast, near the Crimean Peninsula, which is occupied by Russia.

“Currently, it is known that up to 100 wounded (Russian) soldiers were taken to local hospitals,” the General Staff said. The number of Russian soldiers killed has not yet been determined.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russia loses 539 conscripts

+++ 3.55 p.m.: According to a joint calculation of BBC Russia and the Russian News Agency media zone According to current information, 539 Russian conscripts have been killed in Ukraine. The at that Attack in Makiivka fallen conscript soldiers were not included in this.

“On the basis of publicly available data, we managed to find out the names of 500 conscripts killed in the combat zone on the territory of Ukraine since October. Another 39 people died on the territory of Russia,” the report said. The alleged causes of death were reported most frequently as heart problems, accidents and alcohol abuse.

According to the report of Ukrainska Pravda however, the conscripts are said to cite the intensive and precise artillery shelling from the Ukraine as one of the reasons for the high Russian. Poor coordination between the Russian units and problems with communication and maps were also mentioned.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Russia pays dearly for annexed areas

+++ 11.20 a.m.: According to British government experts, the areas in eastern Ukraine annexed by Russia in violation of international law will cost the Kremlin dearly. That emerges from the intelligence update on the Ukraine war from the British Ministry of Defense on Friday. Accordingly, Luhansk and Donetsk, which the Russian leadership describes as People’s Republics, have long been a financial burden for Moscow. In September, they were integrated into the Russian Federation as part of mock referendums that were not recognized anywhere in the world; At the turn of the year, the separatist militias of the two regions were also integrated into the regular Russian armed forces.

“Now that the Kremlin has openly pledged to support them, they will represent a major political, diplomatic and financial burden on Russia well beyond the current phase of the conflict,” the statement said.

Losses in the Ukraine War: No tactical successes by Russia

Update from Friday, January 06, 07:48: Yesterday Russian troops launched offensives towards Bakhmut and Lyman. They tried to improve their tactical position in the direction of Kupiansk and Avdiivka. According to a report, the attempt was unsuccessful. The Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to repel Russian attacks in the vicinity of a total of twelve settlements.

Losses in the Ukraine War: Russian soldiers expelled with mortars

First report from Thursday, January 5th: Moscow/Kyiv – Snipers from the Ukrainian border guard are said to have killed several Russian soldiers with sniper rifles at a distance of 1,500 meters on the Bakhmut front. In addition, mortars are said to have been used to drive away other soldiers of the Russian army. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Telegram.

Video footage has also emerged purportedly showing Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, congratulating recruited prisoners pardoned after serving six months in Ukraine. The Russian State Agency RIA Novosti published the video in which Prigozhin hugs and talks to suspected Wagner recruits. Most recently, many Wagner mercenaries were killed in the battles surrounding Bachmut – but Russia does not count the fighters as official fatalities. (nak/kas)