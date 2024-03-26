Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The Ukrainian military reports significantly lower losses on Russia's side than in previous weeks. There could be several reasons behind this.

Kyiv – Russia’s losses in Ukraine war have experienced significant fluctuations in the last month, according to assessments by the Ukrainian military. As the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Monday, around 640 Russian soldiers were estimated to have died between Sunday and Monday. If the numbers are correct, the development would indicate a new advantage on Russia's side. In the previous days, around 1,000 soldiers were recorded dead.

Russia has recorded significantly fewer casualties in the war against Ukraine than in recent weeks

The numbers cannot be independently verified. Compared to recent assessments by the Ukrainian military, Russia appears to be losing significantly fewer soldiers for the first time in March than before. On March 13th the number was estimated at 980 and on March 14th it was estimated at 970. Russia recorded the most losses between Friday (March 22) and Saturday (March 23): According to the General Staff, around 1,000 soldiers were said to have died on both days.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the total number of Russian casualties to date (March 25) is estimated at 437,390. The General Staff also published material losses in its overview, which can be viewed on social media. Russia has lost, among other things, eleven tanks, 25 combat vehicles and 22 artillery systems within the last 24 hours.

An overview of Russia's losses in the Ukraine War (March 24-March 25):

Soldiers – about 437,390 (+640) people

Tanks – 6887 (+11) units

Armored fighting vehicles – 13,183 (+25) units

Artillery systems – 10,877 (+22) units

Air defense systems / anti-aircraft systems – 726 (+3) units

Aircraft – 347 (+0) units

Helicopters – 325 (+0) units

Cruise Missile – 2010 (+18)

Ships / Boats / Warships / Boats – 26 (+0) units

Submarines / Submarines – 1 (+0) units

Vehicles and fuel tanks – 14,454 (+47) units

Special Equipment – 1785 (+7)

Losses of soldiers on both sides are heavily dependent on planned offensives and calm phases in the Ukraine war. Especially in the first half of the month, Russian soldiers launched new attacks west of the hotly contested industrial city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry subsequently announced last Tuesday that the village of Orlivka in the Donetsk region was under Russian control. The Ukrainian General Staff had previously reported that attacks had been repelled in the area of ​​the town. However, maps from Ukrainian military observers confirmed the front shift. Offensives like this repeatedly cost Russia numerous lives in its own ranks, especially the battle for Avdiivka in February.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war are decreasing significantly for the first time: “It is a critical period of time”

Since then, Russian forces say they have captured a number of villages in the region, including Nevelske, Orlivka, Krasnoye and the settlement of Ivanivske. One advantage could be Ukraine's current ammunition shortage. Like the US news portal ABC Citing two US officials, they fear the shortage will become “catastrophic” by the end of March. The two officials gave their assessment anonymously in an interview in February. “The turning point is starting now, and it will only get worse in the spring and summer. “So this period that we are entering is a critical period,” a senior US defense official told the channel.

Whether the low number of casualties on the Russian side is directly related to recent successes or to more tactical restraint cannot be officially confirmed. Long-term developments will only become apparent in the coming days and weeks. (nz with dpa information)