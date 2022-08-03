In Ulan-Ude, a 45-year-old loader was sentenced to 11 years for killing the son of a concubine in a polynya

In Ulan-Ude, a 45-year-old Russian was sentenced to 11 years in a strict regime colony for the murder of the 30-year-old son of a cohabitant. On Wednesday, August 3, Lente.ru was informed by the department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for Buryatia.

The jurors found him guilty and not deserving of leniency.

According to the investigation, the man, together with the victim, worked as loaders at one of the trading bases in the Batareika microdistrict. On the evening of March 4, after the end of the working day, they went down to the banks of the Uda River and began to drink alcohol together. Later, a quarrel broke out between them, during which the defendant first hit his colleague on the head several times with his fists, and then picked him up and threw him into the hole. After that, the victim was pulled under the ice by the current.

After the disappearance of his son, his mother contacted the police. Soon, the common-law husband of a Russian woman was detained on suspicion of murder. At first he confessed to his deed, but then changed his position and began to speak about his innocence.

“Nevertheless, sufficient evidence was collected in the criminal case. In particular, an investigative experiment was carried out, during which another loader, similar in build to the accused, was able to easily lift a load with a weight and size comparable to the characteristics of the victim and throw it into the hole, ”the press service of the TFR department said.

It is noted that the body of the deceased has not yet been found.