A resident of Krasnoyarsk left his three-year-old son on the street and fled to continue the New Year’s drinking. About it informs IA “West24”.

The police were contacted by a woman who said that there was a small child unaccompanied by adults on the street near the ice slides. She told the arriving law enforcement officers that an unknown person with a boy approached her and asked their children to play together. After some time, the baby’s father disappeared.

The police quickly identified the parents of the child. The father could not clearly explain what had happened. The baby’s mother, having learned about the incident, came and took her son. It turned out that it was she who sent the man with the boy for a walk in the hope that the husband would show conscience and stop celebrating.

The issue of bringing the father to administrative responsibility is being resolved.

In September 2021, it became known that in Chelyabinsk, a woman cursed caring people who found and brought her lost son to her. On one of the streets of the city, passers-by noticed a five-year-old baby who was walking without outerwear and asking people to eat. Local residents decided to help the freezing toddler and find out where he lives. They brought the child home, but his mother behaved inappropriately.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow a one-year-old child, locked by a drunk mother on a balcony, fell from the 14th floor and died. The woman closed her son on the balcony so that he did not interfere with her sleep, the boy climbed onto the mattress and fell out of the window. Also at home at that moment was the father.