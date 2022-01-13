Troops led by Russia on Thursday began their withdrawal from Kazakhstan, where they deployed last week to restore order during the protests and unrest that marked a turning point in the former Central Asian Soviet republic.

A solemn ceremony with the soldiers of the OTSC The (Collective Security Treaty Organization), a Russian-led military alliance, took place Thursday morning in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s economic capital, according to AFP correspondents.

“The peacekeeping operation ended (…), the objectives were met,” congratulated Russian General Andrei Serdiukov, commander of the CSTO contingent, with 2,030 Russian, Belarusian, Armenian, Tajik and Kyrgyz troops.

Those troops were sent to Kazakhstan on January 6 and must complete their departure before January 22, according to the CSTO and the Kazakh authorities. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military began “to prepare equipment and material to load onto Russian forces aircraft and return to their permanent bases.”

They also began handing over to Kazakh law enforcement the infrastructure and buildings that they had been securing for several days. In addition, the Almaty airport, closed since last week after being looted, received its first civilian flight on Thursday.

Last week, Kazakhstan was the scene of unprecedented riots since its independence in 1991. Dozens were killed and hundreds injured, and at least 12,000 people were arrested.

View of the farewell of the military contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan, on January 13, 2022.

Power fight

The most serious acts of violence occurred in Almaty with shootings, looting of shops and the burning of the city hall and the presidential residence. Until then, Kazakhstan was known for its stability.

The Kazakh President, Kassym Jomart Tokayev, described the disturbances as foreign “terrorist” aggression, but so far has not provided concrete evidence in that regard. This position allowed him to request foreign military aid.

However, violence erupted after the January 2 demonstrations against rising fuel prices, in a context of years of deteriorating living standards and endemic corruption among the country’s elites.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaks with injured men while visiting the hospital in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on January 12, 2022. Photo: EFE / EPA / PRESS SERVICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF KAZAKH

The version of events presented by the Kazakh authorities received the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other countries in the region.

The Kazakh government has not yet released the exact number of victims of the events, but it is estimated to be very high given that the protesters who participated in the riots and the police forces were confronted with automatic weapons.

Against this backdrop, Tokayev launched a frontal attack on his mentor, former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, his allies and family members, who control much of the economy and remain influential within the regime’s inner circle.

Tokayev accused Nazarbayev of having favored the emergence of a “rich caste” that dominates this state with many resources in hydrocarbons, an unprecedented criticism of the man who holds the honorary title of “head of the Nation.”

Nazarbayev assumed leadership of Soviet Kazakhstan in 1989 and led it from independence in 1991 to 2019.

The current Kazakh president, who has spent his entire career under the shadow of his political father, also announced that the elite who have become rich in the last 30 years will have to pay into a fund intended to “pay tribute” to the Kazakh population.

One of Nazarbayev’s main allies, Karim Masimov, was arrested on Saturday on charges of high treason after being dismissed as head of the secret service.

AFP

