Lawyer Mironova: consummation can be punished by law when fixing deceit

Fraud associated with consummation can be punished, provided that the victim fixes the fact of deception and extortion of money. This was stated by civil law lawyer Elena Mironova to the publication “Passion”.

She uncovered a way to bring those responsible to justice. “In order for a citizen to be able to declare a fraud, facts and elements of a crime are needed. In this case, we are talking about replacing the usual menu with a more expensive one, cheating or extorting money. Such actions of the consumer will be considered crimes for which he will be held criminally liable,” the lawyer said.

If the victim did not record the facts of deception, then he will not be able to receive protection from the law. In this case, law enforcement officials will point out that the deceived voluntarily gave the money to the consumer.

Despite the fact that consumers abuse the right and act illegally, it is almost impossible to punish them from the legal side, Mironova notes. The fact is that in most cases the acts of intruders are not a crime and are not prosecuted by the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In June, in St. Petersburg, the security forces uncovered an organized crime group of 10 members who cheated on dates of rich men in fake restaurants in the city. According to investigators, from May 2021 to March 2022, female consumers were found on dating sites and invited wealthy men to restaurants. There they were ordered alcohol and food at inflated prices. Then the companions suddenly left the gentlemen, and the waiters of the restaurants forced the men to pay the bills.