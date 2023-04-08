(Reuters) – Russian lawmakers on Friday proposed tougher sentences for anyone convicted of terrorism, high treason and sabotage, according to domestic news agencies, a move that was prompted by the war in Ukraine, according to statements by officials.

The maximum sentence for a “terrorist act” – defined as an act that endangers lives and aims to destabilize Russia – would rise from 15 to 20 years.

Anyone convicted of sabotage can also go to prison for 20 years, up from 15 currently. People convicted of “international terrorism” can receive life imprisonment, currently 12 years.

The proposed changes were outlined by Vasily Piskaryov, head of parliament’s security and anti-corruption committee.

“We proposed establishing life imprisonment for high treason,” he said, according to the agencies, but without giving further details. The current maximum sentence for treason is 20 years.

Earlier this week, the Tass news agency quoted Pyskaryov as saying tougher measures were needed to protect against what he called the unprecedented threats Russia has received from Ukraine and its Western sponsors.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)