In Omsk, law college students staged a mass fight over a girl

In Omsk, students of a law college staged a mass fight over a girl. This was reported by Telegram– Mash Siberia channel.

According to the publication, one of the participants in the conflict molested someone else’s lover. According to one version, the Russian invited the girl to retire to the toilet, but she refused and complained to her boyfriend.

The guy and his friend decided to deal with the offender and invited him to talk. The enemy turned out to be stronger: the law student was injured.

Police officers began to conduct an investigation into the clash. Employees of the Omsk college also intend to talk with the participants in the fight, Mash Siberia found out.

Earlier it was reported that in Moscow, students of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) staged a mass brawl. Two were stabbed and ended up in hospital. A criminal case was opened into the incident.