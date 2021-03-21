Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov won silver in the last race of the season at the World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden. Mass start results are available at website International Biathlon Union (IBU).

The winner of the race was the Frenchman Simon Destier, who covered the distance of 15 kilometers in 35 minutes and 43.7 seconds and had two penalties. Latypov, 8.9 seconds behind the Frenchman, beat the best biathlete of the season, Norwegian Johannes Boe, who finished third.

By the end of the year, Be won the Big Crystal Globe. The trophy goes to the biathlete who scored the most points at the World Cup stages.

The last Östersund races were postponed due to a storm. Russian biathletes were left without medals in the mass start. The best result among Russian women was shown by Ulyana Kaisheva, who took fifth place. The winner of the race was Ingrid Tandrevold from Norway.