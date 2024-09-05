Medvedev calls for forcing migrant children to learn Russian

Children of migrants studying in Russian schools should be forced to learn Russian. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and leader of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev has called for this.

It’s impossible when a child comes, and in some classes three quarters of the people, first graders, don’t speak Russian. We need to gradually force them to learn. And those who don’t learn – well, don’t let them in Dmitry MedvedevDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

He added that at the same time, this issue should be approached gradually and without rudeness towards students and their families. In 2023, Medvedev noted that in some educational institutions in the country, every fifth schoolchild does not speak Russian. According to him, such children are isolated from their peers, as a result of which they become aggressive.

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

Russia proposes banning low-skilled migrants from bringing their families with them

Low-skilled migrants should be banned from bringing their families with them while they work in Russia. This proposal was made by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

During a visiting meeting in Samara, he stated that responsibility for foreign specialists should be borne by the employer who invited them to the country. At the same time, most of these migrants take advantage of a gap in Russia’s migration legislation, bringing their entire families with them.

We definitely need to try to do everything to ensure that, on the one hand, labor migration helps solve economic development problems, and on the other hand, that those who come observe our laws, traditions, and know the language. Then we won’t have any problems. Vyacheslav VolodinChairman of the State Duma

Volodin added that the State Duma is currently discussing the improvement of some laws on this topic. He promised to take all necessary measures to ensure that the activities of labor migrants are exclusively for the benefit of the country.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev supplemented Volodin’s proposal, calling for a ban on bringing their families, in particular, for seasonal migrants.

Photo: RIA Novosti

The State Duma has revealed measures to tighten the rules for migrants’ stay in the country

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy, and Veterans’ Affairs, spoke about the tightening of rules for migrants’ stay in the country.

According to her, foreign specialists will no longer be able to obtain Russian citizenship without registering for military service. She also reported on the tightening of controls and responsibility for checking knowledge of the Russian language. The deputy noted that in recent years, tens of thousands of foreigners have settled in the Russian Federation who barely speak Russian, while being citizens of the Russian Federation.

Bessarab also recalled that the country has a number of regulations that provide for the expulsion of a stateless person from the country.

This concerns both the visa regime for foreign citizens and the visa-free regime. After all, we have big problems with those foreign citizens who come to us on the territory of the Russian Federation under the agreement on visa-free entry. Here, of course, we have certain problems, especially with illegal labor migrants Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs

The head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, also raised the issue of the growth of migration crime in Russia. According to him, the reason for this phenomenon should be considered the frequent renting of apartments to foreigners.