Russian Defense Ministry: paratroopers smashed armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with “Lancets” on the right bank of the Dnieper

UAV crews of the Russian landing force of the Dnepr group of troops, using Lancet loitering ammunition, destroyed the armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson region. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

“On the right bank of the Dnieper, two tanks and a camouflaged self-propelled artillery unit were discovered, which were firing from closed positions at peaceful settlements on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. To destroy them, it was decided to use Lancet ammunition, which was launched by crews of unmanned aircraft of the “winged infantry,” the defense department clarified.

Earlier, a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter revealed the truth about the siege on the Dnieper, saying that Ukrainian soldiers are in real hell, and Russian troops set a trap for them. “The entire crossing is under constant fire. I saw how boats with my comrades on board simply disappeared into the water after the impacts, being lost forever in the Dnieper,” the soldier said.