Russian Kozlov Released from Hamas Captivity Speaks Out About Abuse

Andrei Kozlov, 27, was released from Hamas captivity on July 8. He had been held hostage by radical Palestinian militants for eight months. During that time, the Russian was subjected to torture, details of which he revealed in an interview after his release.

Photo: Reuters

The prisoners were covered with blankets in the heat and were not allowed near the windows.

Thus, the man said that first they tied his hands with a rope, and then put them in chains and did not remove them even when they brought food. In the heat, the militants covered the hostages with blankets, forced them to lie on dirty mattresses for days on end and forbade them from approaching the windows so that their neighbors would not notice them. Andrey admitted that he was in despair and was losing hope of being saved.

He noted that the kidnappers never gave their real names, and all of them were known to the hostages as Mohammed. According to the released man, the most brutal of them would allow them to watch TV for a while at one point, and then begin threatening to kill them. The Russian later identified him from a photograph as Abdullah al-Jamal, whom The Wall Street Journal describes as a Palestinian journalist with known ties to Hamas. According to Kozlov, the journalist held the kidnapped people from October to March, and then moved them to his father’s house.

Among those released, in addition to Andrei Kozlov, are a 25-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 40. The IDF reported that they were all kidnapped on October 7 during an attack by Hamas militants on the Nova music festival. The released men were sent to a medical center for examination; at the time of the special operation, their condition was assessed as satisfactory.

Photo: Reuters

Kozlov moved to Israel from St. Petersburg in the summer of 2022

A native of Sestroretsk in St. Petersburg, Andrei Kozlov moved to Israel in the summer of 2022. There, he obtained citizenship of the Jewish state as a second one. According to information Telegram-channel Mash, the young man planned to study 3D design in Tel Aviv and worked part-time as a security guard.

“In the morning [во время атаки] he was in touch with his friends and wrote to them more frankly: rockets are flying to the right, terrorists to the left, they are surrounded on all sides and he does not know what to do and who can help him,” said his mother Evgenia. After that, the young man stopped communicating. Three weeks after the Hamas attack, his mother learned from the Israeli military that Andrei was alive but in captivity.

Telegram channel Shot showed footage of Andrey meeting his parents who had arrived in Israel. The former hostage could not hold back his emotions and burst into tears when he saw his loved ones.

Freed Russian Talks to Israeli Prime Minister

Kozlov and three other hostages were helped to free themselves from captivity by the IDF during a rescue operation on the morning of June 8. Special forces stormed into an apartment on the third floor of a residential building where the battle began. One of the fighters addressed the captive in Russian and promised that he would be home by evening. It is also known that Al-Jamal was eliminated during the battle.

It is specified that the operation in the Gaza Strip was carried out by the army, the Shin Bet (security service) and the Israel Police.

Photo: Anas-Mohammed / Shutterstock / Fotodom

In the evening, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces published a video with former prisoners. One of them shows Kozlov during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The footage shows the Russian hugging and thanking the Israeli Prime Minister. He asks those around him in bewilderment: “What’s going on?”

The operation was carried out in complete secrecy and was on the verge of failure.

Israel is known to have used air force and artillery to provide cover for special forces during the operation to free hostages in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to sources of The Wall Street Journal, the operation was carried out in strict secrecy and almost ended in failure for the Jewish state. It is noted that when a group of special forces found themselves pinned down under heavy fire, the Air Force and artillery began to strike dozens of targets of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

Related materials:

At the same time, the IDF noted that the operation had been prepared for several weeks, but could have been cancelled a few minutes before it began. It also explained that the operation was carried out during the day, since Israel had information that Hamas expected an attempt to free the hostages at night. During the implementation of the Israeli military’s plan, a shootout broke out. One of the special forces soldiers involved in the liberation could not be saved.