A resident of Vladivostok knocked down a traffic police inspector to death as a result of an accident. It is reported by RIA News…

Over the past year, the driver of a foreign car was brought to administrative responsibility for violation of traffic rules 67 times. “According to preliminary information, at the time of the accident, the 22-year-old Prius driver was again driving with an excess of the speed limit,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Primorsky Territory said. It is also indicated that the Russian is a native of the Kemerovo region. A medical examination showed that there was no alcohol in his blood.

The accident took place on March 14. A woman born in 1945 driving a Toyota Carina was rebuilt and touched a Toyota Prius. From the impact, the driver could not cope with control, his car was thrown onto a policeman and parked cars. The senior traffic police inspector died in intensive care, leaving his wife and five-year-old daughter.

A case was initiated under the article “violation of the rules of the road by a person driving a car, resulting in the death of a person by negligence.”

In December last year, traffic police inspectors were knocked down twice on the road in Moscow. The video footage shows a taxi running over a policeman standing on the road. People rush to help the victim, and at this moment another car crashes into them.