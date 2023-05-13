Russian Vladislav Klyushin, who was previously found guilty of cybercrimes by a court in the United States of America, refused a deal with the investigation, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters on May 12.

“Our compatriot behaves with dignity. I didn’t make a deal with the investigation,” the ambassador said.

He noted that American services hinted at a deal, but Klyushin refused, as he considered the arrest unfair.

Sentencing Klyushin in the United States is expected on May 23. The Russian faces 20 years in prison. “It’s hard to say now what the final judge will decide, but our compatriot is supported by a strong team of lawyers who are challenging the prosecutors’ demand,” Antonov added.

In March 2021, while on a family vacation in the ski resort of Zermatt, Klyushin was arrested by Swiss police at the request of Washington. The U.S. accuses him of allegedly making tens of millions of dollars by hacking into confidential information about U.S. listed companies.

Vladislav Klyushin is the owner of the M13 company. Its main product is a media and social media monitoring system called Katyusha. The organization’s website notes that it is used in the presidential administration of Russia, the government and other federal and regional departments. The essence of the service is that officials can track the reaction of the press and Internet users to their actions in real time.

In December 2021, the Swiss Ministry of Justice announced the extradition of Klyushin to the United States.