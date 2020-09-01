A Russian killed his wife in front of children in a kindergarten. Reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

The crime took place in Voskresensk near Moscow. 53-year-old Nikolai, intoxicated, entered the kindergarten through an open emergency door. Inside the institution, he found a spouse who worked as a junior teacher. The man inflicted several wounds on her, from which she died before the ambulance arrived.

The guard called the police, who detained the suspect at the crime scene.

