In Kemerovo, a Russian killed his 21-year-old girlfriend, who worked in the regional administration, and the sense of a part of her body into the sewer. This is reported by REN TV.

According to the newspaper, on May 20, the deceased left home and stopped communicating. The girl’s mother involved law enforcement officers and volunteers in the search, but they remained unsuccessful.

The skin and hair of the murder victim was found by a plumber cleaning the sewers. The police ordered an examination and opened a criminal case into the incident.

The murder suspect has already been tried before. After interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

