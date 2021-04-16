In the Vladimir region, the murder of a missing 39-year-old man, dismembered after his decision to dismiss, has been solved. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the representative of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Maria Serova.

According to her, in February, a criminal case was opened on the fact of his unknown disappearance. Investigators suspected of the murder of the missing person’s employer – a native of the city of Murom, who had previously been repeatedly convicted of especially grave crimes. At his house, forensic scientists found traces of a brown color, the examination confirmed that it was the blood of the disappeared.

However, the suspect during interrogation stated that he had indeed met with the victim on the day of the disappearance, but that he was going to work in Moscow, and then left in an unknown direction.

In March, the suspect bought a bus ticket, withdrew 200 thousand rubles from the account and tried to escape. He was detained by law enforcement officers and then he announced his involvement in the murder of an employee. He showed the place where he hid the remains.

The ICR provided an operational video of the suspect.

In the footage, the man shows how he disposed of the body of the murdered. Police and military personnel are involved in search activities. Forensics work at the suspect’s home.

According to the investigation, on January 30, the victim informed the employer about his decision to quit and open a business, into which several more colleagues were going to go. A conflict broke out between the men, during which the employer killed the employee, then dismembered the body, packed the remains in packages. He took them out into the forest and threw them away.

Found two plastic bags with some parts of the victim’s body.