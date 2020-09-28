A resident of Buryatia killed the saleswoman with a can of compote, then stole money from the store and set fire to the premises. Thus, the Russian wanted to help his brother in the colony with a card debt. This is reported on website the regional prosecutor’s office.

It is noted that the attack took place in 2019. A man disguised as a buyer came to a store in the village of Novy Uoyan. As the newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda” wrote, the 21-year-old local resident first hit the saleswoman with a can of compote, then began to throw glass bottles at her, and then stabbed her several times with a knife. To hide the traces of the crime, he burned down the store.

At the same time, the young man stole 88 thousand rubles from the entrepreneur’s bag and the cash register. A case was initiated against the attacker under the articles “Murder”, “Robbery” and “Intentional destruction of someone else’s property.” Now he faces life imprisonment.

In July, two residents of the Trans-Baikal Territory wanted to rob a microloan organization and burned down the building, which also contained the village administration and the library.