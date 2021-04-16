The seaman from the tanker Davide B (“David B”), a Russian citizen kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea in March, has been released. This was reported on Friday, April 16, in the press service Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Pirates kidnapped a Russian and 14 other tanker crew members on March 11, 2021. A month later, the sailor was released.

“On April 11, Russian citizen S.V. Vdovin, who, along with 14 other crew members of the David B tanker belonging to the Dutch ship-owning company Di Poli Shipmanagement, was kidnapped as a result of a pirate attack on March 11 this year. Currently, the Russian sailor has left the territory of Nigeria and is returning to his homeland, “- follows from the message of the department.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry clarified, the release became possible thanks to the joint work of representatives of the shipowner company, the Nigerian authorities, as well as Russian diplomats in the country. The department expressed gratitude to everyone who helped to save the Russian from captivity. Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned seafarers who plan to work for hire in foreign companies of the possible risks.

“We would like to once again urge our compatriots planning to work for hire on foreign ships to carefully weigh all the risks and take into account the fact that in connection with the increasing number of pirate attacks, navigation in the Gulf of Guinea poses a real danger to the crew members of ships in this water area “, – said in the message.

On the eve of April 15, the representative of the Dutch company De Poli Shipmanagement (Di Poli Shipmanagement) Cor Radings said that all 15 crew members of the tanker Davide B (“David B”), kidnapped by pirates on March 11, have been released. It was reported that the sailors undergo medical examinations and return to their homeland.

The ship was attacked by pirates about 388 km south of Benin. As a result of the attack, 15 crew members were kidnapped, and six more remained aboard the ship. Later, the Russian embassy in Nigeria reported that one Russian was among the abducted sailors.