Russian Daria Kasatkina lost in the final of the WTA Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament to her opponent from Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina on February 11 in Abu Dhabi. The meeting, which lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes, ended with a score of 6:1, 6:4.

For Rybakina, the WTA title became the seventh in her career. She ranks fifth in the world rankings. Kasatkina has six wins in WTA tournaments and ranks 14th in the rankings.

According to the winner, she came to the tournament “without any expectations.”

“I just tried to play as many matches as possible. Very proud of this week. With each match I felt more and more confident,” quotes “Sport Express» tennis player Rybakina.

The WTA Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open took place from February 3 to 11 in Abu Dhabi. The prize fund of the tournament is $922,573.

On February 9, Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova reached the semifinals of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Abu Dhabi. The athlete beat Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic with a score of 7:5, 6:4.

Prior to this, on February 8, Lyudmila Samsonova defeated Ukrainian Angelina Kalinina in the second round match of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Abu Dhabi. The match lasted 1 hour 8 minutes.