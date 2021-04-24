Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev reacted to the sensational victory over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the tournament in Belgrade. This is reported on website Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP).

The athlete noted that the match was very long and difficult. He also compared the Serb to a wall and added that to defeat him you need to play 200 percent.

“Of course, this is my biggest career victory. You have to show everything you can against the first racket of the world, ”Karatsev said. The Russian also added that the key to a positive result in the game with Djokovic was the fight for every ball.

The Russian athlete, ranked 28th in the ATP rankings, beat the first racket of the world Djokovic on Saturday, April 24. The three-set match lasted 3 hours and 25 minutes.