Bekkhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the armament complex of the state corporation Rostec, spoke in an interview with Izvestia about the prospects for domestic combat drones.

“Today Russia has its own line of kamikaze drones,” said the source. – The interest in it on the world arms market is extremely high. A significant role in this was played by the fact that we tested them in Syria, in real combat conditions.

As Bekkhan Ozdoev noted, Russian kamikaze drones are extremely effective tools on the battlefield. They cost significantly less than rockets and are practically invisible to radars.

“Our manufacturers have achieved certain success in creating“ loitering ammunition ”, which even surpass foreign competitors in some characteristics, so one should not be surprised at the lively interest of other countries,” added a representative of Rostec.

At the moment, according to him, this technique is not yet exported. The primary goal is to provide the Russian army with the latest weapons.

Read more in an exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“Russia has its own line of kamikaze drones”