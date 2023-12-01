Russian Defense Ministry: Ka-52 helicopters destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds in the Donetsk direction

The crews of Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed strongholds and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk direction. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the department, army aviation pilots launched missiles at detected fortified points of Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko said that the Russian military destroyed the control center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the city of Chasov Yar in the Donbass.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.