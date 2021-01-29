With the clear intention of preventing the main collaborators of the Russian opposition leader, Alexéi Navalni, his brother Oleg and the lawyer Liubov Sóbol from attending the demonstration called for tomorrow Sunday, as well as the component of the Pussy Riot group, María Aliójina, and Anastasia Vasílieva, leader of the Alianza Médica union, have been sentenced to 48 hours of house arrest for “violating health standards” during the rally a week ago. The decision was made by the Moscow Tverskoi Court.

At the same time, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Russia and the Ministry of the Interior, as they did on the eve of the demonstrations on January 23, have launched an appeal to the population not to attend the protests scheduled for tomorrow in demand of the Navalni’s release, whose appeal against his arrest was rejected on Thursday by the Krasnogorsk Regional Court and he must remain in prison until at least 15 February. Authorities warn that those arrested on Sunday could be charged with “mass disorder” and sentenced to several years in prison.

Just like a week ago, the Kremlin is making every effort to demobilize Navalni supporters with house searches and arrests. Using the recordings of the security cameras, the Police are arresting during these days the demonstrators who acted with the greatest harshness in the clashes with the riot police or cut off road traffic in streets and avenues.

This Friday should have been the hearing of the trial for the lawsuit filed for “defamation” against Navalni by a veteran of World War II who supported the campaign of President Vladimir Putin in favor of constitutional amendments. But it has been postponed to February 5. Through his website, the opposition leader has called on his followers to “go out on the streets again and not be afraid.”