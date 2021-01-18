The Russian Justice ordered to keep the Kremlin critic in preventive prison for 30 days, one day after his arrival in the country. Navalny was treated in Germany for the poisoning he suffered last August and for which he blames the Russian government. Meanwhile, the prosecution of his country accuses him of corruption.

The Russian Justice decided this Monday, January 18, that the opponent Alexéi Navalny should remain in jail for a month, initially. The detention is pre-trial and was ordered after the judge in the case determined that the politician violated the terms of a prison sentence that was suspended.

The decision comes a day after the Kremlin critic landed in Moscow from Berlin. Navalny arrived in Germany in late August 2020 in a coma on an emergency flight. Days later, the German government confirmed that the opponent had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, a drug developed by the Soviet Union and used at the time as a chemical weapon.

Russian authorities had warned that if Navalny returned to the country, he would be detained. This Monday, the spokeswoman for the opposition politician confirmed the ruling against him: “The court arrested Navalny for 30 days. Until February 15,” Kira Yarmysh revealed on her Twitter account.

Navalny calls to the streets after the ruling against him

After the sentence was known, a video of Navalny was made public in which he called for the protest: “Do not be afraid, go out into the streets. Do not go out for me, go out for yourself and for your future,” the politician ordered.

His spokesperson accompanied a fragment of the video with the text: “Alexei is the bravest person I know and he always sets the example for me. There is nothing to fear, let them tremble with fear. The victory will be ours.”

Алексей – самый смелый человек из всех, кого я знаю, и он всегда подаёт мне пример. Бояться ничего не нужно – это они пусть трясутся от страха. Победа будет нашей pic.twitter.com/of8xYVNH4j – Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) January 18, 2021

At the end of this month, the Russian Prosecutor’s Office wants to reactivate the suspended sentence for a case of embezzlement and enforce the three and a half years in prison contemplated there. Navalny says that this and three other processes against him are setups and are part of a political persecution.

United Nations and Western powers call for Navalny’s release

The UN Office for Human Rights called for the immediate release of Alexei Navalny and demanded that the Russian authorities respect due process. Similarly, both Jake Sullivan, one of US President-elect Joe Biden’s senior advisers, and outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected the sentence against the Russian opponent.

Along the same lines, the foreign ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy had already requested the release of the opponent before the sentence was known. Tomas Petricek, foreign minister of the Czech Republic, asked the European Union to study sanctions for Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, asked the West not to intervene in its internal affairs. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West’s expressions of outrage were designed to distract its citizens from other domestic problems. Lavrov added that he was not concerned about possible damage to Russia’s image internationally.

With Reuters