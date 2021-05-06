Russian juniors reached the final of the Ice Hockey World Championship. In the semifinals, the Russian national team beat the Finnish team with a score of 6: 5. It is reported by RIA News…

The meeting took place in the American city of Frisco, Texas. As part of the Russian team, Daniil Lazutin and Matvey Michkov distinguished themselves, as well as Nikita Chibrikov and Ivan Miroshnichenko, who scored two goals.

For gold medals, the Russian national team will compete with the Canadians, who defeated the Swedes in the semifinals with a score of 8: 1. The final matches, as well as the game for the third place between the teams of Finland and Sweden, will take place on the night of May 7th.

Earlier, the head coach of the Russian junior ice hockey team, Albert Leshchev, explained the victory against the team of Belarus in the quarterfinals of the world championship. “Somewhere we missed the thread of the game when the score was 3: 0, we made changes that bore fruit. In the locker room we changed the links, at this moment we played the third period, “Leshchev said. He added that the change of the ice rink also influenced the team’s successful game.