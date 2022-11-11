RV journalists confirmed the blowing up of the bridge across the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

Journalists confirmed that the bridge over the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) had been blown up. A photograph of the damaged structure appeared in Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

“About it [подрыве моста] told our comrades who were crossing the left bank at night, and now the first picture from the scene appeared, ”the message says.

Kakhovskaya HPP is located five kilometers from the city of Novaya Kakhovka. It provides annual regulation of the flow of the Dnieper River for power supply, as well as irrigation and water supply of arid territories in southern Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian special operation, the hydroelectric power station has been regularly shelled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On October 24, the head of the administration of Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Leontiev, reported that at night Ukrainian troops fired 19 HIMARS missiles at the village, three of which hit the station.

On November 11, a video of the damaged Antonovsky Bridge appeared on the Internet. War correspondent Alexander Kots suggested that it was blown up during the withdrawal of the Russian group from the right bank to the left bank.

In turn, the chairman of the government of the Kherson region, Sergei Eliseev, denied reports of the destruction of the Antonovsky bridge. He stated that the building is in the same condition.

On November 9, war correspondent Yuriy Kotenok reported on the explosion of three bridges – Tyaginsky, Darevsky and Novovasilyevsky – in the Kherson region before the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.