Sport24: Russian journalists banned from taking photos of Andreeva and Schneider with medals

Journalists from Russia were not allowed to photograph tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider with their medals at the Olympic Games, reports Sport24, citing its correspondent.

The organizers of the press conference after the match quickly took them away and said that it was forbidden. At the same time, as the portal’s correspondent reports, before that the Serbian journalists took a photo with tennis player Novak Djokovic, who won the men’s singles.

Earlier, Andreeva and Schneider brought silver medals to Russia at the Games in Paris. In the final, they lost to the Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani with a score of 6:2, 1:6, 7:10.

The tennis players were admitted to the tournament as individual neutral athletes, without a flag or anthem. Their result will not be reflected in the team medal count.