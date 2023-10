The Moscow court found the journalist guilty of “spreading false news” about the conflict against Ukraine, which began in February 2022 by the government of Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/JOÉDSON ALVES

Russian journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, 45, was sentenced this Wednesday (4) to eight years and six months in prison in absentia for protesting against the War in Ukraine, one month after the start of the conflict, in March 2022.

The Moscow court found the reporter guilty of “spreading falsehoods about the Russian Army.” She was already under house arrest for displaying anti-war posters during a live news broadcast on state television, but left the country with her 11-year-old daughter.

In a statement, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said that Marina’s sentence includes serving the sentence in a penal colony. However, the convict has been on the run from Russian justice since October last year.

In a statement, already outside Russia, she denied the justification for the sentence, stating that the accusations are “absurd and politically motivated”.