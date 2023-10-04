The Basmanni District Court of Moscow sentenced Russian journalist Marina Ovsiánnikova to 8.5 years in prison this Wednesday in absentia.who in March of last year waved a banner against the war in Ukraine behind the presenter of the main Russian television news program.

Marina Ovsiánnikova is in France, where she received political refugee status.

“Ovsyannikova “She has been sentenced to eight and a half years of deprivation of liberty in a common regime prison.”reported the court’s press office.

The prosecution had requested nine years in prison for the journalist, who was found guilty of knowingly spreading false information about the employment of the Russian Armed Forcesdriven “by hatred towards a certain social group.”

Powerful stuff. Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian TV journalist who protested the war in Ukraine live and now in court being prosecuted for having discredited the army. She holds up a sign reading: “Let dead children haunt your dreams.”pic.twitter.com/4vh3xb3Z8S — Gordon MacMillan (@gordonmacmillan) August 12, 2022

The court added that the term of the sentence will begin to count after his arrest. on Russian territory or his extradition to Russia.

The sentence also includes a ban on working for four years after serving the sentence.in the administration of telecommunications network sites, including the Internet.

Ovsiannikova is located in Francewhere she received political refugee status.

