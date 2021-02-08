Former journalist of the newspaper Vechernyaya Moskva, Tigran Logyan, was left homeless because of scammers and a relative who took an apartment in Moscow. The Russian was forced to settle in the stairwell at the entrance. This became known from the publication of the user Dmitry Visota on the social network Facebook…

According to the user’s data, which his friend told him, while working in the publication, Logyan lived with his parents in their apartment, and before retiring, he decided to buy an apartment in Sochi. However, he was unable to purchase real estate, as he faced scammers. Soon, Logyan’s parents died, and their housing was taken by the journalist’s sister.

As a result, the pensioner settled at the entrance of a house in the capital’s district of Khovrino. He has been living there for several months. The man put several mattresses on the stairs and hung things on the wall. Logyan also has health problems, because of which he “groans with pain at night” and cannot get a job.

The author of the publication turned to subscribers for help and asked them to help Logyan in finding work and housing. He also noted that his acquaintance told about the situation in the Union of Journalists of Russia (UJR), but his representatives did not take any action. The man drew attention to the fact that Logyan has two higher educations, but at the same time he is forced to live in the entrance.

Soon the user deleted the post in which he called for help for Logyan. The man noted that he did it at the request of the journalist, since he refused to help. At the end of his address to subscribers, Dmitry Visota called the current situation a “disservice”.

