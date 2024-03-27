After the legendary Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta In 2022, under the leadership of Nobel Prize winner Dmitry Muratov, he decided to pull the plug, his deputy Kirill Martynov became editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta Europe. Operating in exile, he sees it as his life's task to expose the practices of the Putin regime. “Putin wants a Soviet Union 2.0. A union with much more aggression than before.”