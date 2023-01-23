She was recording a video with her mobile phone when a mortar shell exploded a few steps away from her hitting her with a shrapnel. It happened to Russian journalist Anastasia Elsukova that she was reporting on the military actions of her army, especially those of the Wagner battalion, in the Soledar area. The deaf blow and then the screams of the woman who runs away for help. Soon she was transported to the Pervomaisk hospital in Lugansk and then by plane to Moscow.



00:15