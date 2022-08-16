Russian journalist Zemfira Suleymanova was blown up by a mine in Donetsk

Russian journalist and activist of the unregistered party “The Other Russia” E.V. Limonov” (created by members of the National Bolshevik Party banned in the country) Zemfira Suleymanova was blown up by a mine in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and died. about this in his TelegramThe channel was written by war correspondent Semyon Pegov.

Pegov noted that the deceased girl was a novice military correspondent and arrived in Donbass recently.

Suleymanova was blown up by a mine while traveling by car

Mayor of Donetsk Oleksiy Kulemzin said in his Telegramchannel that on Monday, August 15, a journalist was blown up by a mine in the Kirovsky district of the city.

A girl born in 1997 was wounded as a result of an explosion on the PFM "Petal" mine (…). The victim died in the hospital from her injuries. Alexey KulemzinMayor of Donetsk

Coordinator of the party “Other Russia” E.V. Limonov” Mikhail Axel said TASSthat we are talking about a volunteer and journalist Suleymanova. According to him, the car in which the girl was, ran into a mine. However, the driver of the vehicle survived. Axel also clarified that the doctors tried to save the journalist all evening, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

The party said in its Telegram-channel that the girl died around midnight. Her representatives said they intend to avenge the deceased.

RT channel denied the information that Suleimanova was his employee

Kulemzin initially said that the girl who died in Donetsk was an RT reporter. The information that Suleymanova worked on the TV channel also appeared in some Russian media after that. RT in his Telegram channel later refuted this data.

A number of media disseminated information that the volunteer and journalist Zemfira Suleimanova, who died in the Donbass, was an employee of RT. This is not so: the girl never worked on our TV channel RT TV channel

Mayor of Donetsk confirmedthat the deceased was not an RT journalist. “The deceased was a volunteer from the Russian Federation, and not an RT journalist, as previously stated,” he wrote.

Suleymanova was engaged in humanitarian aid in Donbass

In The Other Russia E.V. Limonov” said that Suleymanova starred in videos promoting the party on TikTok. On the corresponding page in the social network survived video featuring a girl. “A week ago she came to Donbass. Help people, recruit, deliver humanitarian aid,” the party added.

She was engaged in humanitarian aid in the Donbass, in particular, delivered food packages, medicines Mikhail Aksel coordinator of the unregistered party “The Other Russia E. V. Limonova”

War correspondent Akim Apachev in his TelegramThe channel reported that shortly before his death, he and singer Daria Frey, who were recording a new composition, communicated with Suleymanova. According to him, the girl was preparing a report on the work of local musicians. “Dasha and I showed her our work from the inside. There was a lot of talking and discussing what was going on around. We shared our impressions,” Apachev recalled.

Suleymanova will be buried in Nizhny Novgorod. The date and exact place of farewell has not yet been announced.