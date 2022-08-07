Russian journalist “KP” Daria Aslamova was taken into custody in the self-proclaimed Kosovo

Komsomolskaya Pravda correspondent Daria Aslamova was taken into custody in the self-proclaimed Kosovo, said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Celal Shvetsla, transmits “KP”.

The media representative was detained on Saturday, August 6, while trying to enter the region. As Shvetsla specified, she is suspected of espionage. “Several countries have proven that she was spying for Russian military intelligence and that she acted under the guise of a journalist,” he added. About what countries and facts in question, he did not disclose.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the journalist allegedly “participated in hostilities in Ukraine,” but could not provide evidence.

According to the editors, Aslamova was in Serbia on the instructions of the newspaper. She has been out of touch since her arrest.