Komsomolskaya Pravda correspondent Aslamova was questioned about Ukraine during interrogation in Kosovo

Komsomolskaya Pravda correspondent Daria Aslamova, who was taken into custody in the self-proclaimed Kosovo, told the details of the interrogation. Her words convey Telegramnewspaper channel.

Aslamova said the security services interrogated her for “a lot of hours.” Most of the questions touched on her connections with politicians – she was asked if she had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as she did an interview with former Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

According to the correspondent, a separate block of questions concerned a special military operation in Ukraine. “They kept asking me about the special operation, I think. They asked who would win, I said, definitely the Russian army, ”recalls the journalist.

Aslamova said that she and her husband, a Croatian journalist, went to report on Orthodox monasteries in Kosovo. According to Komsomolskaya Pravda, the journalist was working on a special report that was associated with growing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo before she was detained by the authorities of an unrecognized entity.

The media representative was detained on Saturday, August 6, while trying to enter the region. The head of the interior ministry of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Celal Shvetsla, said that the Russian journalist was suspected of espionage. “Several countries have proven that she was spying for Russian military intelligence and that she acted under the guise of a journalist,” he added. About what countries and facts in question, he did not disclose.